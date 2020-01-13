|
Sharon Louise Sobon went to be with The Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Born Sept. 29, 1940 in Sydney, Nebraska, she was the oldest child of Cornelius and Margaret Mintken. She was raised with her three siblings: Kathy, Tom, and Mary, primarily in Denver.
While living in Denver, Sharon's father operated the family farm near Bushnell, Nebraska. Each year the family would move there for the summer. When Sharon was in college, she worked summers as a lifeguard at the Kimball swimming pool, where she met and fell in love with Bert.
Sharon and Bert were married 57 years ago on June 30, 1962. Together they raised five beautiful children: Paula, Mary, John, Sharon, and Patricia primarily in San Jose. Sharon remained a loving homemaker until the children were all in school. In the fall of 1977 she went to work in a tax office, which allowed her to have summers off. The family would go on many adventures each summer with Sharon leading the way.
Sharon retired in 1997 to be with her grandchildren (Cristle, David, Keith, Karlie, Emma, Mitchell, Russell, James, and Johnathan), and her great grandchild (Devani). She loved spending time with her family any chance she would get.
Sharon had a very active life in the community at Greenhorn Creek and at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Angels Camp. Throughout her life she enjoyed golf, swimming, travelling, board games, bunco, bridge (any card game really), and a variety of crafts. She loved her lifelong friends and friends made through the golf club, Red Hat Society, church choir, neighborhood dinners, etc. Along with all her time and talents she shared with others, she made platelet donations twice a month to the American Red Cross in response to the demand for cancer patients, burn victims, etc.
There will be a Rosary at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Angels Memorial Chapel, 1071 S Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 820 S Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222. A reception will follow where loved ones can say words of remembrance. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her name to St. Vincent De Paul Society associated with the Angles Camp St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020