Stella was the third of nine children born to Myrtle and John Burchfield in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Two brothers and two sisters predeceased her. She is survived by her sisters Polly of Antioch, Louise of Lodi, New Jersey, and Barbara, along with her only surviving brother, Richard, of Hot Springs, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Stella graduated high school in Hot Springs, where she was always involved in sports. In the late 40s, while still in her teens, she and her sister, Dee, managed the restaurant at the upscale Jack Tar Hotel in Hot Springs. This is where she learned to set a beautiful table and continued to show off this skill for years hosting holidays at her home and many dinner parties. In the early 1950s she and her husband moved to Tule Lake, and after a few years, came to the Bay Area, first in West Pittsburg and then settling in Antioch. While living in Antioch, she worked at Marchetti's, waitressing for almost 20 years and making lifelong friends.

She met her soulmate, Nevin, and they were married in 1988. They moved to Sonora and enjoyed their neighbors and traveling until his death in 1998. Because her closest family lived two hours away, her friends and neighbors, Scott and Candy along with Mary and Bob, took great care of her in between regular visits from her relatives. We cannot thank them enough for their love and support of Stella. Because of all of the family, especially Polly, Tammy and those friends, Stella was able to live out the rest of her days surrounded by her dogs and cats, at home just like she wanted. In addition to her love of animals, she was a Razorbacks fan, and loved the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.

Please join us for a service at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Christian Heights Church 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora.



