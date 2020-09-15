Stephen "Steve" Alan Durgin, of Sierra Village, left for his heavenly home on July 26, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

Mr. Durgin was born June 18, 1949, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, and spent his formative years in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

He attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from which he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree, specializing in math and chemistry. The same year, he visited California to attend the wedding of two college friends and decided to stay.

Shortly after, he became a lifelong member of Word of Life Fellowship (now in Mi-Wuk Village), where he was an elder, choir member, and active in many ministries right up until his death. He was known as an avid Bible scholar and generous giver to many, both inside the church and out.

He married Margaret (Maggie) Steenwyk in 1981 in Mi-Wuk Village and became stepfather to her two children. They moved from Redwood City to Tuolumne County in 1982 and had two more children of their own.

Steve held a number of science and chemistry related jobs throughout his career including: a research and development position at GTE Wesgo in Belmont, California, assayer at Sonora Mining Co., as well as Carson Hill Mine, and Royal Mountain King Mine in Copperopolis. He was water operator for many years at Mi-Wuk Village Mutual Water Company, as well as Mi-Wuk Heights and Sierra Village Mutual Water companies.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen "Kitty" Durgin; his father, Mel Durgin; and by two nieces, Elasah Durgin and Chris Besaw.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie Durgin; his children, Dan Steenwyk, of Sonora, Liz (and husband Lindsay) Kiriakos, of Encino, John (and wife Sarah) Durgin and Joe (and wife Anhelica) Durgin, both of Mi-Wuk; 10 grandchildren; brother Ken Durgin, of Parker, Colorado; twin brother Larry Durgin, of Centralia, Washington; and sister, Cindy Besaw, of Rutland, Vermont.

Private graveside services were held Aug. 1, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Word of Life Fellowship in Mi-Wuk Village.



