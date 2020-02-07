|
|
Steve Ewert journeyed above the timberline on Jan. 4, 2020. Steve dedicated his 69 years to living in, singing about, and deeply loving the wilds of California – from the hot and dusty San Joaquin, to red and rusty foothill roads, foggy Pacific mornings, and his beloved mountains of light.
He introduced countless friends and family members to those wild and windy places, and his loved ones will forever go to find him there.
When asked what message he wanted to leave with the world, Steve echoed a song written with his friend and songwriting soulmate, Carl Zimmerman. Steve sang this song for fifty years, and is likely singing it still:
"And now each step takes me higher
Into the mountains of light
Where the winter snow melts
And the rapids run white
May I cross over smiling
And just fade away
May earth be our heaven
Or we'll have hell to pay"
Steve's spirit lives on in the many people he touched through music, teaching, landscaping, and his endless ramblings as a renaissance man.
In honor of Steve, donations can be made to the Sierra Club, the Sunrise Movement, Democracy Now, and anyone else striving to help earth be our heaven.
A memorial will be held in the Spring, location TBD.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020