Sue Elaine Winfield
1936 - 2020
Sue was born Feb. 26,1936, in Springfield, Ohio. She was truly one of a kind. She set an example of what it meant to love without limitations and what a true woman of God looks like. She did it all while having fun! Sue went out of her way to make sure everyone felt special. She really loved her family with everything she had.
Sue was a caretaker for her entire life,first for her own children, then, over 200 foster children. Later she became the caregiver for her own son, grandmother, mother-in-law, parents, and husband for the last days of their lives.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Don Winfield, and her son, Mark Winfield. She is survived by her children: Debie Sarina, Wayne Winfield, Janice Altomare, Leean Winfield, Marlyn Winsen, Jeff Winfield, and Carrie Anderson, 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Sue will always be remembered as an amazing woman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
always loved your mom. she was a sweet lady
rebecca hillier
Friend
