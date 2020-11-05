1/1
Susan Annette Guiton
1963-2020
Susan Annette Guiton (Kiser), age 57, passed away on Oct. 17, 2020.
Always steadfast and uncommonly strong, she fought cancer until the very end. She lived in Shasta, California, but was formerly from Sonora, California.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Guiton; her three children, Brandon Smith, Melissa Boilon and Jeffrey Smith; her two step-children, Lauren Rogers and Reece Guiton; and her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Bailee Guiton.
She worked at Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency for 19 years, although she would tell you that her favorite job was being a mother and grandmother. She had an unfailing sense of humor, and was not shy about beating you in Scrabble over a glass of white wine. While her family will never recover from the loss, they take comfort in her enduring faith in Jesus and the place she is promised. Her "Celebration of Life" will be postponed until it is safe to have the large gathering she deserves. "We love you to the moon and back."

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
