1/1
Sylvia Marie Dragicevich
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonora resident Sylvia Marie Dragicevich passed away at her home on Aug. 18 at the age of 76.
Born in San Fernando, Sylvia spent the past 41 years in Sonora. She was a receptionist for Tuolumne General Hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping and the casino, once in a while.
Sylvia was a great wife and mother. Even though she didn't have siblings, she had cousins that she considered brothers and sisters; Beth, Richard and Cathy. She had sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was a great person and will be deeply missed.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Carl Dragicevich II, Cindy (Don) Kern, and Toni Franklin Dragicevich, and her grandchildren Matthew Franklin and Bryon Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carl Dragicevich, and her parents, Wesley and Marie Stahn.
No services are planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved