Sonora resident Sylvia Marie Dragicevich passed away at her home on Aug. 18 at the age of 76.

Born in San Fernando, Sylvia spent the past 41 years in Sonora. She was a receptionist for Tuolumne General Hospital for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing, camping and the casino, once in a while.

Sylvia was a great wife and mother. Even though she didn't have siblings, she had cousins that she considered brothers and sisters; Beth, Richard and Cathy. She had sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was a great person and will be deeply missed.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Carl Dragicevich II, Cindy (Don) Kern, and Toni Franklin Dragicevich, and her grandchildren Matthew Franklin and Bryon Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Carl Dragicevich, and her parents, Wesley and Marie Stahn.

No services are planned at this time.



