Our beautiful sister, aunt and partner, Teresa Kelley, 68, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, peacefully left this earth to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020, with her partner and love of her Life, Jerry Brown, by her side.

Born on Jan. 23, 1952, to Jack and Mary Jo Kelley, in Sonora, California. Teresa grew up in Sonora and Columbia and attended Sonora and Columbia elementary schools and Sonora High School.

Teresa was a licensed nutritionist and worked at the old Sierra Hospital as the head cook, and cooked at many different restaurants in Sonora. She was the owner of Fiske's Violet House in Greeley Hill and Delia's Delights in Coulterville. Teresa and her partner, Jerry Brown, also owned and operated the Ol' Johnny Haigh Saloon in Coulterville.

Teresa was very active in organizing events that raised money to help animals. She was a founding member of the Coulterville Claim Jumpers, Joaquin Murrieta Days and belonged to the Actors Guild for Western Reenactments. She was also a lifetime member of the local VFW in Coulterville. Teresa and Jerry were very active community members before moving to Ardmore, Oklahoma, six years ago.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kelley in 1990, and her mother, Mary Jo Brereton in March of 2020. Teresa is survived by her partner, Jerry Brown; her sisters, Lou Ellen Slaughter (Buddy) Burley, Idaho, and Ruth Howard (Gerald), of Sonora; nephews, Robert Slaughter (Amanda) Burley, Idaho, and Gary Howard (Nora), of Elk Grove; and niece, Sheli Cool, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Many great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind many dear friends.



