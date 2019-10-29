|
Thomas Arthur Olson, 81, of Sierra Village passed away on Oct. 23, 2019.
Thomas Arthur Olson was born March 27, 1938, in Rochester, New York to Irene and Art Olson.
Tom was born and raised in Rochester, New York. He earned his degree in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology before attending Stanford University. He began his career as an engineer working for Melabs in Palo Alto and then for Aertech, before founding his own company, Tomco in 1970 where he designed cable and CCTV equipment. Tom later sold the company, and in 1985, Tom and his wife Sue founded Olson Technology, Inc. in Sierra Village.
Tom's engineering designs have been embedded in almost every cable and fiber optic distribution system in America at one time or another. He helped pioneer the in-flight entertainment systems aboard aircraft around the world, and was heralded as a leader in the cable electronics industry.
His designs have been implemented in both civilian and military applications for decades, and his expertise sought after by major industry companies.
Tom's sense of humor was only preceded by his technical expertise. He jokingly prided his specialities as: "Raconteur, Bon Vivant, All Around Good Stuff!" And his LinkedIn skills were listed as being "proficient at deleting LinkedIn messages and endorsements." His quick wit and friendliness befriended all walks of life and he managed to crack a smile from even the toughest nuts around.
More than anything though, Tom was a man who loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Olson, his three daughters, Tamara Turner, Joanne Pirnik, and Sara Olson, his son John Olson, his grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Sara-Kate Pirnik, and Molly Pirnik, and his brother Richard Olson.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was an active contributor to his community, and a loyal friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends who would like to attend, services for Thomas Olson will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Terzich and Wilson Funeral home in Sonora and a burial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday Nov. 4 at Mission City Memorial Park in Santa Clara, which as Tom would have pointed out, is just in time for Tuesday, which is Red's Tamale Day.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019