Thomas Jefferson Fraser, 88 entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was Papa Tom, Uncle Tom, Grandpa Tom and Tommy to many throughout the county.
Tom was predeceased by his parents Thomas Sr. and Elizabeth Fraser, his brother David Fraser Sr.; his sister Esther Lienhart and his granddaughter Kaitlin Fraser. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Patricia "Patty" Fraser; his sister Ruby O'Brien; his children Russell (Alicia) Fraser, Tom (Margie) Fraser, Daniel Fraser, Patrick Fraser, Christine (Greg) Yarbrough, Susan (James) Fowler; a total of 13 grandchildren, 16 and counting great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Tuolumne County, Tom attended Stent School, Sonora High School and furthered his education at Modesto Junior College and UC Davis. In his early years Tom was a band member, played sports and was an active member in the FFA. Tom served in the Army, where he was a sergeant in the 6th Infantry Division and continued his service in the Army Reserves until 1966.
After serving in the Army, Tom returned to Tuolumne County and worked as a lineman for PG&E and retired in 1991. Tom was on the Board of Trustees at Jamestown Elementary School and had his own business as a farrier.
Tom was a proud member of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse and enjoyed farming, growing his own hay and raising livestock. His love for agriculture manifested in the role of director, livestock superintendent, Auction Committee and auctioneer for many years at the Mother Lode County Fair. He enjoyed working with the youth of the future farmers and was a mentor to many. Above all, Tom's greatest love was his family and being surrounded with his loved ones. He had great pride for his children and grandchildren.
Tom will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020 at Terzich and Wilson in Sonora California with a reception to follow at the Posse Grounds in Jamestown. The family has requested a private graveside for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Sonora FFA (Attn: Stacy Ingalls) 430 North Washington St. Sonora, CA 95370 Summerville FFA 1755 Tuolumne Rd. Tuolumne, CA 95379 Tuolumne 4-H Council 2 South Green St. Sonora, CA 95370.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020