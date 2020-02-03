|
Timothy R. Moreno, 65, died after a brief battle of angiosarcoma on Jan. 11, 2020, in Sonora. Tim is survived by his wife and best friend, Denise Moreno, of 18 years; his daughters, Chloe and JoAnna; their husbands, Kirk and Kody; and grandchildren, Koa and Frankie. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mona Moreno, of Encinitas. Tim was born on Nov. 2, 1954 in Hollywood.
He graduated from the University of California, San Diego in 1979. He completed medical training in 1983 at the University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco. Post-graduate training began in 1997 where he was certified in internal medicine, urology, endourology. In 1999, he moved to Sonora and opened his urological practice where he was very devoted to the care of his patients.
Tim was an enthusiastic lover of life. He loved to run, bike, swim, hike, ski and talk about everything he wanted to do. He competed as a professional triathlete for several years during his medical training. There was never a dull moment in his life. He filled each moment with hobbies like flying, sailing, traveling and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered as a fun, loving, goofy, energetic guy who could always laugh at himself.
A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Friend and chaplain Stan Johnson will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tim's life. The family would like to thank the numerous friends, coworkers and medical staff who have supported us through this difficult time. Donations can be sent to Sierra Repertory Theatre at 13891 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370. To help keep his memory alive please remember to be bold, be kind and never say no to an adventure.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020