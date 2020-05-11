Longtime Twain Harte resident Tricia Davin passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 in San Jose. She was 71 years old.

Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the second of eight children, Tricia really knew how to stand out. She was academically as well as athletically gifted. She was tenacious in her approach to life.

Tricia was a stewardess in her early 20s before pursuing an education in counseling. She loved to connect one on one with others. Ultimately Tricia longed for a quiet life and moved to towns that embodied the peace she craved; Cayucos, Mi Wuk and Twain Harte, all in California, until finally entering the peace that will never pass away on Feb. 28.

Tricia is survived by her siblings, Isabella Wargnier, Linda Duquette, Donna Chia, Russell Hickey, David Hickey and Penny Stone. She is preceded in death by Isabelle Hickey, Robert Hickey and Shanelle Wimple.

A service for Tricia will be determined at a later date and will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Dr., Twain Harte, CA 95383. Internment will be at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Sonora.



