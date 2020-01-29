Home

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
225 Rose St
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-3131
Verle Dixon Walker


1921 - 2020
Verle Dixon Walker Obituary
Longtime Twain Harte resident Verle Dixon Walker passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 98.
Born in Nebraska, Verle later moved to Southern California where he grew up in his father's construction business. He spent four years in WWII in the USMC Pacific War. He came back to the Bay Area for his family and career life as a policeman and photo engraver. Verle retired to Twain Harte 35 years ago and lived out his life with his wife Elsie, until her death 23 years ago. His favorite daily activities included visiting staff and friends at The Sportsman and fishing at Kennedy Meadows.
Verle is survived by his children, Tim Walker of Napa, Rusty Walker of Jamestown, Richard Perez of Pittsburg, Joseph Perez of Roseville, and Melanie Glover-Aman of Napa; grandchildren, Jason Walker, Chase Walker, Chad Walker, Chandler Walker, Jeremy Hanley and Desiree Duncan; great-grandchildren, Karmella Hanley, Finley Duncan and Brinkley Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Susan Walker and siblings, Harvey, William and Harriet Walker.
A celebration of life for Verle will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 East Rose Street at Lyons Street, in Sonora. A reception will follow at Mill Villa Estates Recreation Room, 18717 Mill Villa Road in Jamestown.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
