Vicki Lee Smith, 75, of Tuolumne, passed away on Dec, 12, 2019 at Doctors Medical Center after a short illness. Vicki was born on Sept. 26, 1944 in Santa Rosa. She is survived by her sisters Julie Clark and Peggy Stubbert , both of Modesto. Vicki married Wynn Smith in 1972 and they enjoyed nearly 30 years of marriage together until Wynn passed away in December 2000. They spent a lot of time taking trips in their motorhome with Wynn's daughter Jamie Cabral and Vicki's son Lawrence Stone Jr. Vicki worked as a field engineer with the Forest Service for 40 years and spent much of her time in the forest managing construction and rehabilitation efforts.
Vicki treated retirement as a chance for a second career with various nonprofits in Tuolumne County. She was extremely active at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown as head of the decorating committee for Polar Express and serving as a train crew member year round. Vicki also spent a significant amount of time at Sierra Repertory Theatre in Sonora volunteering as a house manager and she opened her home to host actors/actresses for many years. She enjoyed all of the amazing performers she met from across the United States and the relationships that lasted. Kiwanis Club of Sonora was also a daily part of Vicki's life as she served in various positions on the board and the many fundraisers sponsored by the group. One of Vicki's favorite events was taking underprivileged children on the annual shopping trip to buy school clothes and supplies. She also enjoyed participating in decorating the room at the Ronald McDonald House that Kiwanis Club sponsors.
Vicki was a very talented needlepoint artist. She was a member of various groups including Needle Artists and spent every evening working on various projects to share with friends and family. Vicki was a project manager for the Highway 108 FireSafe Council, she was part of the Tuolumne County Genealogical Society, and enjoyed Tai Chi weekly. Travel was always on
Vicki's mind as she enjoyed several international trips including Australia and New Zealand in 2018. Vicki will be dearly missed by all but especially Doug and Michelle Benton and daughters Abigail, Katherine and Madelyn.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Calvary Chapel,19889 Soulsbyville Road, Soulsbyville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sierra Repertory Theatre in Vicki's memory.
