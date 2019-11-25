|
|
Walter Clarence "Jolly" Hanson was born to Walter Clarence and Elizabeth "Bess" Harriett on Nov. 19, 1932, in Fresno during the aftermath of the depression and worked in his father's bakery, Channel Bakeries, during his high school years. He was born with a dynamic entrepreneurial spirit which he put to use in the bakery business, but which also carried him through the rest of his life. He was a part of the "Greatest Generation." He passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, in Tuolumne at the age of 86. He got his nickname as a baby, and that stuck throughout his life - lovingly called "Jolly" because he was always so happy.
Jolly was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge. He married Dulce Carmelita Frank on Dec. 28, 1952, during a Saturday morning ceremony in Fresno and together they had four boys; Walter, Stephen, Mark and Ed. They were married for 57 years until Dulce's untimely death in 2009. The family resided in Strawberry, Pinecrest, Cold Springs and lastly Tuolumne where Jolly built the family home where he lived the rest of his life. Jolly had many jobs in Tuolumne; he worked at Dodge Ridge, in real estate (past president of the TC Association of Realtors), and ultimately in business for himself manufacturing craft displays and sewing tables. He took much pride in his woodworking and enjoyed it very much.
Jolly's sense of humor and love of ballroom dance was what he was best known for in the community. He could be found many nights a week dancing with friends, a practice he kept up until his death. Jolly was blessed to be reunited with a friend who had also lost her spouse and a new love was kindled. Jan Hiebert and Jolly enjoyed a few years together and were recently joined in loving commitment with a Scottish "Handfast" ceremony on Oct. 13, 2019, attended by many special friends and family.
Jolly made it a point in his life to honor men and women veterans every chance he got. He opened the Concerts in the Pines In Twain Harte and Concerts in the Park in Tuolumne in the summer, for years by asking all of us to stand to salute the American Flag. He loved doing that! And he usually left us all with a poignant message to appreciate our veterans, their wives and families, to support teachers, police and all first responders in Tuolumne County.
Jolly was predeceased by his parents Walter and Bess, his wife, Dulce Carmelita Hanson and sons Mark William and Walter Clarence as well as his siblings Mary, Margaret and Jane. He leaves his two sons, Stephen and Ed Hanson and wife Debbie and their children, Alyssa and Michael, and Lacee, Ryan and Brody, and great-grandchildren Dutch, Mads, Cru, Brandon and Mya.
It would be impossible to fully outline the contributions and joy that Jolly has brought to his family, friends and community. There is no doubt he made a difference in every life that he touched. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed and loved, always.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jolly Hanson can be made to: HELPs International, 15301 Dallas Pkwy. Suite 200, Addison, TX, 75001-4668
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019