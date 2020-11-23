1/1
Wayne Gordon Dixon
1938 - 2020
Longtime Columbia resident and U.S. Army veteran Wayne Gordon Dixon passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 81.
Born in Stockholm, Maine, Wayne spent the past 25 years in Columbia. He was in the U.S. Army, a shipyard supervisor and was later in the hospitality trade. He belonged to the Elk and Moose Lodges, was a member of the American Legion and was a member of Saint Matthews Lutheran Church. He also was an avid golfer.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sona Dixon; children Wayne Jr., Stephen, Jeffery, Rochell and Jerry; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and his brothers, Danny and Louis. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara and Warena, his son, Paul, and step daughter Katherin.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shaws Flat Cemetery in Sonora.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
