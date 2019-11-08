|
Gunny passed away on Oct. 11, 2018 at the age of 93. He was born in New York. He joined the United States Marine Corps at age 16. When he turned 17 he was on a ship to Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. He served 30 years U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars.
He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3154 in Sonora, American Legion, Local Order of Moose, SIRS and Elks. He was a member of the Order of Eagles in Oregon.
Gunny married Marion Glanzel and together they had two daughters, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marion predeceased him in 2002 and they were laid to rest together in November 2018.
Gunny lived his life to the fullest. He was always appreciative of the many people of this community who bought him meals for his service when he was in restaurants. He would always say, "Semper Fi. Always a Marine.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019