William (Bill) E. Nobriga was born in Oakland on March 11, 1936, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Bill was raised in Oakland and resided in San Lorenzo where he worked for the Kellogg's Company for 30 years.

Bill was an avid sports fan and loved the Oakland Raiders. He and his wife Ernestine were season ticket holders for over 30 years. He loved the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors as well. Bill coached his son's Little League teams for many years and formed many lifelong friendships. His favorite hobby was restoring hot rods and owned many that won awards in local Good Guys and hot rod shows. He had a passion for history, especially the Civil War and visited many battlefields across the United States. Bill loved cruises and the great outdoors and frequently took his family camping in the Sierra foothills and eventually moved to Sonora, where he and his wife resided.

Bill is survived by his wife and companion of 64 years, Ernestine Nobriga; children Laura (Randy) Wharton, Billy (Denise) and Mark Nobriga. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Melissa, Caprise, Gia, Zachary, Beau, Antonio and Francisco. Great-grandfather to five, Charlotte, Cora, Liam, Javier and Halena. Brother in law to Marlene and Ray Lenz and uncle to Denise and Dawna.

Our hearts are heavy for losing someone so special, but as we remember Bill's life, we will also celebrate a life lived full and well.



