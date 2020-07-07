William Edward Ostrom, age 76, passed away in Sonora on May 15, 2020.

Bill was born in Oakland on June 22, 1943, and was raised in San Leandro. He graduated from San Leandro High School in 1961 and went on to marry his high school sweetheart in 1964. In 1966-67, during the Vietnam conflict he served in the Army. He spent the first year in training, the second overseas in Thailand. After the Army, Bill joined the San Leandro Police Department in 1968 where he spent the next 15 years patrolling his hometown. Several of those years he devoted to being a training officer, a detective in Robbery/Homicide and in Crime Prevention. He retired in 1982.

After his career in the Police Department he bought and operated Dutton Ace Hardware for the next 15 years. After selling the business, he and his wife Jackie moved to Sonora. During the first few years of living in Sonora he taught ROP retail sales classes at Summerville High School until he retired.

Bill and his wife raised three wonderful children, Natalie, Erik and Sara. Bill enjoyed and loved his grandchildren: Madison, Katrina, Emma, Charlie, Rebecca, Katelyn and Amanda.

Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, carpentry, genealogy, sightseeing, his 1948 Ford tractor and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Bill's mother and father, Marjorie and Lloyd predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Jackie, of 56 years, sister Michelle, children Natalie, Erik and Sara, daughter-in-law Kris, son-in-law Tim and his seven grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store