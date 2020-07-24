Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at home on July 3, 2020. Bill is survived by wife Dolores Schlichtmann; children Paul (Jennifer), Heather (Jason), Justin (Anissa); stepchildren Pamela (Brent) and James (Maricella); 12 grandchildren; brothers and sisters and many friends whose lives he brightened.
He grew up in the Santa Cruz area and moved to Tuolumne County with his young family in the late eighties. Over the many years, his stories and adventures were enjoyed by many. Bill served his country as an Army engineer from October 1967 to September 1970, spending one year in Vietnam.
Bill was a facilities manager by trade; however, his enthusiasm was for creating and working with his hands. He enjoyed working on construction projects as well as building unique furniture pieces for family and friends. Riding his motorcycle was his greatest pleasure and missed it very much in his later years. Opening his home to family and friends for holiday dinners, family reunions and motorcycle group parties was his sincerest way of sharing his heart.
Bill's love for his family was immeasurable. His grandchildren were his greatest treasure and hoped they would all remember their "Grampy".
The family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
in lieu of a service.