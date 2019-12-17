|
|
Longtime Jamestown resident William "Bill" Oliver Lane passed away at his home on Dec. 1, 2019. He was 77.
Bill was born in Portola. He was a retired logger for the Forest Service from the City & County of San Francisco at Moccasin. He had also been on the Trail Patrol in the Emigrant area.
Bill had many interests. He was an expert fisherman, hunter of deer, elk and ducks and a collector of bottles and insulators. Bill was also a musician who started playing music with his family during his growing up years. He played with Fiddles Etc at Mike's Pizza and nursing homes. He was known for playing to friends on their deathbeds and at funeral homes.
Bill is survived by his ex-wife Carol, caregiver Betsy, friend Suzi, sisters Penny (Norman) Carlton, Becky (Keith) Hillier, brother Ed, several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Bill was a very sociable man. He loved the Lord and served him in that way.
Services have already been held.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019