RenÃ©e Michele Anctil, 49, passed away after a period of declining health brought about by addiction. RenÃ©e was born on January 2, 1971, in Nashua, NH the daughter of Michele (Alexa) and Paul G. Anctil, Jr. She graduated from Merrimack High School in 1989 and from Blaine School of Cosmetology in Boston. She made fond memories with her family and friends, especially at New Hampshire beaches. She was beautiful inside and out with a kind heart and quick wit. She loved animals and gave a home to some who had been homeless. RenÃ©e's loss will be felt by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, RenÃ©e is survived by her grandmother, Margaret (Cote) Gill; her sister, Stephanie Anctil; her nieces Alexa and Mackenzie Leggett; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110 or online at https://.rescueleague.org/donate-now
. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
.