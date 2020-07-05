Ada Ellen Barton, 95, passed away at her home in Goffstown, NH on July 1, 2020. Born in Goffstown on June 9, 1925 to John and Bertha (French) Brown, Ada graduated from Goffstown High School and attended Hesser Business College. She was a member of the New Boston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and U.S. Historical Societies. During her life Ada enjoyed spending time with her family. Her interests included genealogies, bible studies, birds and flowers.
Predeceased by her husband Carl Barton in 2004 and siblings Gardner and Robert Brown, Ada is survived by her children Lance Barton, Jon Barton and Jill Holmes; grandchildren Susan Hebert, Peter Barton, arla Barton, Sadie Barton, Josh Barton, Mark Barton, Abigail Holmes, John Holmes and William Holmes; great-grandchildren Melanie Hebert and Benjamin Barton; great-great-grandchildren Isabella Benson and Everleigh Hebert; daughter in law Sandie Barton; son-in-law Greg Holmes; step grandchildren Corrinne Dowst, Robert Papciak, Christopher Belanger, Patrick Holmes, Hilary Rheaume, and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 9th from 4 to 7pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home (masks required). A funeral service will be held at the Goffstown Congregational Church on July 10th at 9am, and burial at Shirley Hill Cemetery in Goffstown directly following with hymns led by Terry Barton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Services in Bedford in Ada's memory. For more information, or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com
