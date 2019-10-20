Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline M. Teitel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teitel, Adeline "Addie" (Mozek), 76, of Rockville, MD died October 15, 2019 at a hospice facility surrounded by love.



Nicknamed "Honey", Addie was born and raised in Manchester. She was a graduate of Manchester Central High and Fisher Junior College in Boston.



A lifelong New England sports fan, Addie landed her dream job serving as the personal secretary to MLB's American League president Joe Cronin from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s.



Marriage brought her to the Washington, DC suburbs, where she remained the rest of her life. She worked various jobs as a skilled administrative assistant.



Addie was an avid walker and voracious reader. She loved the beach, finding bargains and watching British TV mysteries. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her only child.



She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Teitel & Kyle Beakley of Hoboken, N.J., and her brother, Joseph Mozek, Jr. & Susan Mozek of Bedford. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mozek, Sr. & Phyllis Mozek of Manchester and a brother, Richard J. Mozek of Manchester.



Per her wishes, there is no funeral. Remembrances can be e-mailed to her daughter at

Teitel, Adeline "Addie" (Mozek), 76, of Rockville, MD died October 15, 2019 at a hospice facility surrounded by love.Nicknamed "Honey", Addie was born and raised in Manchester. She was a graduate of Manchester Central High and Fisher Junior College in Boston.A lifelong New England sports fan, Addie landed her dream job serving as the personal secretary to MLB's American League president Joe Cronin from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s.Marriage brought her to the Washington, DC suburbs, where she remained the rest of her life. She worked various jobs as a skilled administrative assistant.Addie was an avid walker and voracious reader. She loved the beach, finding bargains and watching British TV mysteries. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her only child.She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Teitel & Kyle Beakley of Hoboken, N.J., and her brother, Joseph Mozek, Jr. & Susan Mozek of Bedford. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mozek, Sr. & Phyllis Mozek of Manchester and a brother, Richard J. Mozek of Manchester.Per her wishes, there is no funeral. Remembrances can be e-mailed to her daughter at [email protected] Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close