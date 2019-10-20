Teitel, Adeline "Addie" (Mozek), 76, of Rockville, MD died October 15, 2019 at a hospice facility surrounded by love.
Nicknamed "Honey", Addie was born and raised in Manchester. She was a graduate of Manchester Central High and Fisher Junior College in Boston.
A lifelong New England sports fan, Addie landed her dream job serving as the personal secretary to MLB's American League president Joe Cronin from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s.
Marriage brought her to the Washington, DC suburbs, where she remained the rest of her life. She worked various jobs as a skilled administrative assistant.
Addie was an avid walker and voracious reader. She loved the beach, finding bargains and watching British TV mysteries. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her only child.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Teitel & Kyle Beakley of Hoboken, N.J., and her brother, Joseph Mozek, Jr. & Susan Mozek of Bedford. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Mozek, Sr. & Phyllis Mozek of Manchester and a brother, Richard J. Mozek of Manchester.
Per her wishes, there is no funeral. Remembrances can be e-mailed to her daughter at [email protected]
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019