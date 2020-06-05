Adoree T. O'Donnell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adoree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adoree T. O'Donnell, 93, of Manchester, NH, died May 27, 2020, at Bedford Hills Center, after a period of failing health.

Born in Manchester, NH on November 30, 1926, she was the daughter of Alfred and Blanche (Marcoux) Cote. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.

Adoree was an antique dealer and doll collector. She owned and operated Addie's Place.

She dedicated her time and talents to many organizations including the Salvation Army, Elliot Hospital Volunteers Choir, and the American Legion Emblem Club.

Adoree's family was the center of her world. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. She will be remembered for her vivacious and fun-loving personality. Adoree enjoyed meeting new people who were impressed by her outgoing and friendly nature. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.

She was married thirty-nine years to her first husband, Harry P. Ainsworth. He died July 7, 1985. She was also predeceased by her second husband of seven years, John O'Donnell. He died May 23, 1994; as well as a son, Ronald Ainsworth; two brothers, Francis Cote and Raymond Cote; and two sisters, Doris McCarthy and Sr. Lorraine Cote.

Family members include three sons, David Ainsworth and his wife, Darlene, of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Ainsworth and his wife, Sue, of Tallahassee, FL, and Anthony Ainsworth and his wife, Sue, of Goffstown; two daughters, Nancy Cantara and her husband, Thomas, of Berlin, MD and Kristine Quintal and her husband, John, of Bedford; two step-children, Joan O'Donnell and Judy Dupere; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Suzanne Brown of Shoreview, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, at a later date.

Burial took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 275 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH 03101.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information or to view the online guest book visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 4, 2020
Her wit and humor always lightened up a room. Well miss her!
Paul & Dori Cote
Family
June 4, 2020
You will always be in my memories. Love you Grandma.
Chris Ainsworth
Grandchild
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved