Adoree T. O'Donnell, 93, of Manchester, NH, died May 27, 2020, at Bedford Hills Center, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester, NH on November 30, 1926, she was the daughter of Alfred and Blanche (Marcoux) Cote. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.
Adoree was an antique dealer and doll collector. She owned and operated Addie's Place.
She dedicated her time and talents to many organizations including the Salvation Army, Elliot Hospital Volunteers Choir, and the American Legion Emblem Club.
Adoree's family was the center of her world. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. She will be remembered for her vivacious and fun-loving personality. Adoree enjoyed meeting new people who were impressed by her outgoing and friendly nature. She will be missed immensely and held close in heart always.
She was married thirty-nine years to her first husband, Harry P. Ainsworth. He died July 7, 1985. She was also predeceased by her second husband of seven years, John O'Donnell. He died May 23, 1994; as well as a son, Ronald Ainsworth; two brothers, Francis Cote and Raymond Cote; and two sisters, Doris McCarthy and Sr. Lorraine Cote.
Family members include three sons, David Ainsworth and his wife, Darlene, of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Ainsworth and his wife, Sue, of Tallahassee, FL, and Anthony Ainsworth and his wife, Sue, of Goffstown; two daughters, Nancy Cantara and her husband, Thomas, of Berlin, MD and Kristine Quintal and her husband, John, of Bedford; two step-children, Joan O'Donnell and Judy Dupere; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Suzanne Brown of Shoreview, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, at a later date.
Burial took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 275 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH 03101.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.