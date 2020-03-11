Adrian Davis, 43, of Manchester passed away at his home on February 10, 2020.
He grew up in Manchester & graduated from West High School. Adrian loved to Paint & owned AMF Painting where his passion shined through his work.
Adrian also loved Cooking and enjoyed Traveling. He wrote a lot and liked to play guitar,snowboard, Offshore fishing, saving and taming Wildlife as well as Exotic animals which he mostly named Larry.
Adrian was the Man, but leaves behind his Father, Charles Davis of Florida. He also has a Mother, Brother and Sister.
Calling hours were March 10th from 5-7pm at Durning, Bykoeski & Young Funeral Home,
285 Manchester Street. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adrian's name to Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd. Manchester, N H 03102
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020