Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield , NH





Born in Maine on May 16, 1925, he was the son of Aurele and Annie (Bouchard) Albert.



He married Margaret R. (Kronovitter) Albert in 1946 and moved to Bridgeport, Conn. They later moved to Concord and Schenectady, N.Y., before settling in Litchfield in 1973.



Before retiring, he worked many years as a regional manager with the Sherwin-Williams Company.



Adrien enjoyed golf, gardening, church activities, and was very active with his parish's Knights of Columbus. He was also the former president of the local AARP Chapter.



He and his wife were longtime communicants of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Litchfield.



His wife predeceased him in 2012.



Family members include his son, Allen Albert of Berthoud, Colo.; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A memorial mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. from St. Francis of Assisi Church. Urn burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Litchfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 9 St. Francis Way, Litchfield, N.H. 03052.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







