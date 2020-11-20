Fr. Adrien R. Longchamps, 72, of Suncook, NH, ended his journey on earth and entered into eternal life with his beloved Lord on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Father Adrien R. Longchamps was born on October 14, 1948, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the son of the late Adrien J. and Rita J. (Martineau) Longchamps. He was ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, November 29, 1975 at St. Augustin Church by the late Bishop Odore J. Gendron at St. Augustin Church in Manchester. He celebrated his first Mass on November 30th on the 29th wedding anniversary of his parents.
His primary education was obtained at Saint-Augustin Parish Grammar School. He attended Bishop Bradley High School. He earned his BA in Sacred Theology at l'UniversitÃ© Catholique de Louvain in Belgium after studying for two years at Assumption College in Worcester, MA. Prior to his senior year he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Manchester and was assigned to the American College in Louvain. He continued his Theological studies at the l'UniversitÃ© Catholique where he received a Master of Arts in Religious Studies (magna cum laude) and was awarded a Licentiate in Moral and Religious Sciences.
Ordained deacon in Louvain Belgium on December 3, 1973, he returned for assignment to the Diocese of Manchester in July of 1974. He served as Deacon at St. Mary Church in Claremont and St. Peter Church in Concord. On November 29, 1975, he was ordained a priest by the Most Reverend Odore J. Gendron in Saint-Augustin Church in Manchester.
His first assignment was as an Associate Pastor at St. Peter's in Concord, he then served as Associate Pastor at St. Mary's in Dover, Saint-Louis de Gonzague in Nashua (1976-1982), St. Marie's in Manchester, and St. Augustin in Manchester (1983-1987).
Fr Adrien was Pastor at St. Peter Church in Farmington from 1987 to 1991. From 1991 to 1998, he was Pastor at St. Augustin in Manchester. He then served, first as the Administrator, and then as the Pastor of Sacred Heart in Laconia (1998-2009). In this time period, (1996 - 2002) he also served as Master of Ceremonies for the late Bishop Odore J. Gendron.
In 2009, he was transferred to Manchester and began his service in the Manchester area chaplaincy, where he served as Chaplain in healthcare centers and nursing homes, including Hanover Hill, Maple Leaf, Hillsborough County, Villa Crest, St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Bishop Primeau Apartments. At the time of his death, he was still the Chaplain at Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery in Manchester.
Since April of 2014, Fr. Adrien Longchamps has been the Administrator at St. John the Baptist Parish in Suncook, NH. Before this, Fr. Adrien began celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass at St. John the Baptist as a visiting priest on the first Sundays of each month. He loved Liturgy, Gregorian chant, classical music, pipe organ music, Church History, genealogy, and stamp collecting (worldwide and some topical.)
Fr. Adrien was a member of Secular Franciscan Order from Saint-Augustin Parish since 1965 and is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, Bishop Bradley Assembly. He was Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Cedars Council 5260 since 1994 and a member of Club Richelieu de Manchester since 1992 (President 2006-2008). He was a member of Alhambra , El Feri Caravan 119. He has been the State Chaplain for the Catholic War Veterans and Auxiliary (since 1979) and has been the State Moderator or Chaplain for l'Union Saint-Jean-Baptiste since 1977.
He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Longchamps, Kathleen Burnell and her husband, Stephen Burnell, his niece, Stephanie Burnell and her husband, Ryan Cyr, and his nephews, Aaron Longchamps, Denton Burnell and his wife, Mary and their children, Nathaniel and Clara. He also leaves his cat, Boucan who is in residence at the rectory.
On Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:30 pm, The Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at St. Anne-St. Augustin Church in Manchester. Fr. Longchamps will lie in repose in the church until 7 pm, concluding with the Mass of Jesus Christ, High Priest. On Monday, November 23, 2020, Fr. Longchamps will lie in repose from 8:00 am to 9:45 am. Th Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will preside at a Mass of Christian burial in St. Anne-St. Augustin Church on November 23, 2020 at 10 am. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated after the Mass in St. Augustin Cemetery, S. Beech St. Due to current circumstances, attendance at the Funeral Mass will be limited to clergy, family, religious, and those closest to Fr. Longchamps, the faithful are welcome to pay their respects and attend the Sunday evening Mass following COVID precautions.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the "Roof Fund" at St. John the Baptist Parish, 10 School St. Suncook NH 03275, or to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St. Manchester, NH 03104.
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home at 110 Bridge St., Manchester NH has care of arrangements.
