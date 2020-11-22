1/1
Rev Adrien R. Longchamps
On November 17, 2020, the Reverend Adrien R. Longchamps, KCHS was called to his rest and to the glory of the Resurrection promised by the Lord, having received the prayerful support of the Faithful and the consolation of the Sacraments. He was 72 years old.

Father Longchamps was born on October 14, 1948 in Manchester, New Hampshire the son of Adrien J. and Rita J. (Martineau) Longchamps. He was ordained a priest on November 29, 1975 by the Most Reverend Odore J. Gendron, D.D., at Saint Augustin Church in Manchester. Father Longchamps studied at Assumption College, Worcester, MA and completed his ecclesiastical studies at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium.

Father Longchamps served as associate pastor of St. Peter Parish, Concord; St. Mary Parish, Dover; St. Aloysius Parish, Nashua; Ste. Marie Parish, Manchester and St. Augustin Parish, Manchester.

Father Longchamps served as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Farmington; St. Augustin Parish, Manchester; Sacred Heart Parish, Laconia and Administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish, Suncook where he served until his death

He had also served as Chaplain to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Hanover Hill Nursing Home, Maple Leaf Nursing Home as well as Chaplain to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, all in Manchester. Father Longchamps also served as Chaplain to the Notre Dame Council #5163 Knights of Columbus, Nashua; Department Chaplain, Catholic War Veterans of NH; Chaplain, Our Lady of Cedars Council, Knights of Columbus #5260, Manchester; Chaplain to the Society Association Canado-Americaine and a member and President of the Club Richelieu He served on the Presbyteral Council and was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre having been promoted in 2019 to the rank of Knight Commander.

He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Longchamps, Kathleen Burnell and her husband Stephen, his niece, Stephanie Burnell and her husband, Ryan Cyr, and his nephews, Aaron Lonchamps, Denton Burnell and his wife, Mary and their children, Nathaniel and Clara. He also leaves his cat, Boucan.

On November 22, 2020, the Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 3:00 PM at Saint Augustin Church, 383 Beech Street, Manchester, NH. Father Longchamps will lie in repose in the church until 4:45 PM. The Mass of Jesus Christ High Priest will be celebrated at 7:00 PM.

On Monday, November 23, 2020, Father Longchamps will lie in repose at Saint Augustin Church. from 8:00 AM. The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will preside at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated after the Mass at Saint Augustin Cemetery in Manchester. The J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home at 110 Bridge Street, Manchester, New Hampshire has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the "Roof Fund" at St. John the Baptist, 10School St., Suncook, NH 03275, or to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St. Manchester NH 03104.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Reposing
02:30 - 07:00 PM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
NOV
22
Service
02:30 PM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
NOV
22
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
NOV
23
Reposing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne-St. Augustin Church
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
November 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family Sue & Kathy. Fr Adrien was a jolly old soul always helping others when needed with his smile & understanding. He’ll be greatly missed.
Claire & Gary
Family
November 20, 2020
No one could deliver a wise crack or zinger with a straight face better than you. So many memories, too many to list. Until we meet again.
Linda and Ralf
Friend
November 20, 2020
I will miss you so much!!!♥ May you walk with Our Lord in peace and pain free my friend♥Au Revoir♥
Randi
Friend
November 20, 2020
Sincere condolences to both Susan and Kathy. So sorry to hear about Fr. Adrien.
John Chouinard
November 20, 2020
Adieu Adrien. A Dieu vous allez. Mes prieres sont avec vous.
Gerard Vincent
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Kathy,
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Diane Dumas Early
November 20, 2020
I had known Father Adrien since I was in high school, his sister Kathie being my best friend. He was always quick with the wit.
Teresa Humason
Friend
November 20, 2020
God Bless & Rest In Peace Father Longchamps
Diane Boucher
Acquaintance
