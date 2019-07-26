Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adrienne (Laurendeau) Soucy, of Manchester, died July 25, 2019, three days short of her 104th birthday, at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on July 28, 1915 to Alfred and Florence (Lemay) Laurendeau. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Adrienne worked at J.F. McElwain Shoe Company for several years and as a banquet waitress at Queen City Motel and the Carpenter Hotel for many years. She was a member of the Sodality of St. Anne at St. Anthony Church and the Alpine Club Ladies Auxiliary.



She was a devout Catholic and a longtime communicant of St. Anthony Church. She enjoyed cooking and mending family members clothing. She also had lots of fun "raising the roof" while playing cards with her three sisters. She especially enjoyed time spent with her entire extended family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard J. Soucy in 1994 and by six siblings.



The family includes two daughters, Connie Cote and Elaine Gaudreault, both of Manchester; five grandchildren, Nicole Kingsbury, Stacey Favreau, Kevin Cote, Keith "Bo" Cote and Jason Favreau; 13 great grandchildren, Dillon, Riley, Brady, Briana, Tylar, Hailey, Justin, Jack, Reid, Grace, Shelby, Seyarra and Robbie; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the loving care they provided to Adrienne during her time there.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



