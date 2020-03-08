Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main Street Concord , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 4:30 PM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main Street Concord , NH View Map Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM Red Blazer Restaurant 72 Manchester Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aedan Brent Sherman, age 45, passed away on March 4th. He was born on March 17, 1974 to Patricia Clogher Sherman and Leslie O. Sherman in Concord, New Hampshire. Aedan graduated from Concord High School and earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire. He established A & M Irrigation and built it into a successful business that serviced commercial and residential clients all over the State of New Hampshire. Aedan was passionate about his business and supporting his family. Aedan was an active participant in his community. Through his business, he was heavily involved in Make a Wish Foundation and donated to many small charities. Aedan was admired for his generosity and his willingness to help anyone, with anything. He was known to be the loudest and biggest cheerleader of loved ones, attending all of their games, shows, concerts, and more. Aedan leaves his wife Kimberly Sherman and his son Chris Acres, mother, Patricia Clogher Sherman, father, Leslie O. Sherman and his wife, Eileen Burke Sherman, sisters, Stephanie Gardner and Hilary Hawkins, nieces, Amelia Gardner, Molly Trayner and Skyler Sherman and nephew, Zylis Hawkins, in addition to many other family and friends.



A Memorial Visiting Hour will be held on Wednesday, March, 11th from 3:30pm to 4:30PM at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:30pm at Christ of King Parish



Reception to follow at 6pm at the Red Blazer Restaurant 72 Manchester Street Concord, NH 03301.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Make a Wish Foundation

