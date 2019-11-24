Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Crossman. View Sign Service Information STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont 146 BROAD ST Claremont , NH 03743 (603)-543-3146 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Crossman passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She missed her 90th birthday by 4-plus hours.



She was born Nov. 15, 1929, at College Point, N.Y. She was the daughter of Vincent James and Elizabeth (Roesel) Crowe. Agnes graduated from Flushing High School in New York and studied to be an accountant. She was a resident of Claremont for 62 years, spending the remaining eight years of her life in Hooksett, N.H. She was an avid knitter, and enjoyed number fill-ins.



Her passion was taking care of her family and making memories with them. She worked at Top Value until she retired to care for her father-in-law, Harold Crossman. Agnes married Carey Crossman on Feb. 19, 1949, and was predeceased by him in April 2015 after 66 years of marriage.



Agnes is survived by her four children: Karen Gardner, Stephen and his wife Alison; Michael and his wife Theresia, and Kathy Couitt. Agnes had 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and shared a special bond with all of them. She had numerous nieces and nephews with whom she created special memories.



Agnes was predeceased by her granddaughter, Heather Gardner, and her grandson, Christopher Crossman.



SERVICES: There were no calling hours, and she was laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Claremont by the Stringer Funeral Home.



