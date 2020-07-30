Agnes L. Biron-Thompson, 95, died July 27, 2020 at Elliot Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born in Center Ossipee on December 21, 1924 the daughter of David and Clara (Parker) Brownell.
Prior to her retirement she was a secretary at Catholic Medical Center for many years.
She held membership in Church of the King in Londonderry. She was a cat lover, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur P. Biron on April 12, 1982 and her second husband, Herbert Thompson on December 3, 2010.
Family members include her children, Maurice Arthur Biron and his wife, Laurianne of FL., David Biron and his wife, Jacquelene of Brentwood, Daniel Biron and his wife, Tammy of Bedford, Bruce Biron and his husband David Guerrero of Franklin, Arthur "Doug" Biron and his wife, Susan of Manchester, Linda Dupont and her husband, Pierre of Manchester, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one brother, Lawrence Brownell and his wife, Frances of Center Ossipee.
She was also predeceased by siblings, Harold Brownell, Frances Dewitt and Chesley Brownell.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Evergreen Place, 813 Beech St., Manchester NH 03104.
