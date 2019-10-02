Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Ste. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Our beloved Aime M. Labrie, of Manchester, departed his earthly life of 94 years on the evening of Sept. 29, 2019. As a man who possessed a strong abiding faith, he was well prepared to greet Jesus when He welcomed him to his eternal home.



Born in Manchester on April 26, 1925, he was the son of Omer and Victoria (Melancon) Labrie. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.



He attended Hevey Grammar School. In 1943, he graduated of Manchester High School West. He later earned an associate degree from New Hampshire School of Accounting and Finance, now Southern New Hampshire University.



During



Aime was an accountant by profession. He worked for New England Beauty Supply as office manager-controller for 38 years before retiring in 1984.



Aime was an avid square dancer in his younger years. He was a member of the children and men's choir of St. Marie Church for many years and an active member of Association Canado-Americaine, St. Marie Chapter.



In addition, Aime was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5260, of Our Lady of the Cedars; a member of American Legion Post 79; Catholic War Veterans; the League of 1000 Men, and looked forward to weekly visits at Precious Blood Monastery. In his retirement, he volunteered at Catholic Medical Center, the Manchester Soup Kitchen, and held prayer visits at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.



Mr. Labrie devoted his life to his family and his Catholic faith. His humor, smile and spirit will be deeply missed.



Family members include his wife of 71 years, Doris T. (Hebert) Labrie of Manchester who was the love of his life; three daughters, Jeannine Paquin and husband Robert of Melbourne, Fla., Phyllis Morneau and husband Richard of White House, Tenn., and Sharon Labrie of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Michele Carrier and her husband Rod, Melissa Heiser and husband Keith, Mark Paquin, Richard Morneau and wife Tina, Greg Morneau and wife Emily, Caroline Morneau, and Jesse Morneau; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Jessica, Alexis, Elisabeth, Hannah, Nathan, Alec, Anna, Quinton, Jaden, Tyler, and Rylie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by seven brothers, Joseph, Frank, Gene, Albert, Marcel, Herve, and Conrad; and two sisters Marie Pothier and Jeanne Riel.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal Prayers with military honors will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit







MANCHESTER - Our beloved Aime M. Labrie, of Manchester, departed his earthly life of 94 years on the evening of Sept. 29, 2019. As a man who possessed a strong abiding faith, he was well prepared to greet Jesus when He welcomed him to his eternal home.Born in Manchester on April 26, 1925, he was the son of Omer and Victoria (Melancon) Labrie. He was a lifelong Manchester resident.He attended Hevey Grammar School. In 1943, he graduated of Manchester High School West. He later earned an associate degree from New Hampshire School of Accounting and Finance, now Southern New Hampshire University.During World War II , he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and participated in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. He earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one bronze service star. Aime was honorably discharged at the rank of technical sergeant in 1946. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.Aime was an accountant by profession. He worked for New England Beauty Supply as office manager-controller for 38 years before retiring in 1984.Aime was an avid square dancer in his younger years. He was a member of the children and men's choir of St. Marie Church for many years and an active member of Association Canado-Americaine, St. Marie Chapter.In addition, Aime was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5260, of Our Lady of the Cedars; a member of American Legion Post 79; Catholic War Veterans; the League of 1000 Men, and looked forward to weekly visits at Precious Blood Monastery. In his retirement, he volunteered at Catholic Medical Center, the Manchester Soup Kitchen, and held prayer visits at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.Mr. Labrie devoted his life to his family and his Catholic faith. His humor, smile and spirit will be deeply missed.Family members include his wife of 71 years, Doris T. (Hebert) Labrie of Manchester who was the love of his life; three daughters, Jeannine Paquin and husband Robert of Melbourne, Fla., Phyllis Morneau and husband Richard of White House, Tenn., and Sharon Labrie of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Michele Carrier and her husband Rod, Melissa Heiser and husband Keith, Mark Paquin, Richard Morneau and wife Tina, Greg Morneau and wife Emily, Caroline Morneau, and Jesse Morneau; 13 great-grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Jessica, Alexis, Elisabeth, Hannah, Nathan, Alec, Anna, Quinton, Jaden, Tyler, and Rylie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by seven brothers, Joseph, Frank, Gene, Albert, Marcel, Herve, and Conrad; and two sisters Marie Pothier and Jeanne Riel.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal Prayers with military honors will follow in the mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close