Alain Joseph Francis Smith, 57, of Manchester, passed away on July 2, 2019.
Al was born on August 14, 1961, in Manchester, N.H. He graduated from Trinity High School and attended Plymouth State College.
Al was the proud owner of Queen City Taxi for many years. Al enjoyed spending time with his beloved best friend, his dog "Chopper." He was an automobile and motorcycle enthusiast.
Al loved his nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was always supportive of their accomplishments and achievements in life.
Al had the biggest heart and the best jovial outlook in life and brought tons of laughter to all of us.
Al was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. Smith and Suzanne LePage Smith.
Al is survived by his three sisters: Dominique (Marc) Lapin of Manchester N.H., Martine (Terry) Harrington of St. Augustine, Fla., and Nathalie (Tom) Fabbricatore of Cornelius, N.C.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster St. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NHSPCA, 545 Route 101, Bedford, NH 03110.
For more information, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019