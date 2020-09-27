GOFFSTOWN - Alan E. Jahn, 75, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020, comforted by his family.
Alan was born in Clinton, Mass., to Gustav and Loretta (Hopfmann) Jahn. He attended Ayer High School in Ayer, Mass., and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Emerson College and a master's degree from the University of Iowa. After graduating from Iowa, he proudly served in the United States Army. He then began his long career as a photographer and editor for the Union Leader for 34 years before retiring in 2005.
He was a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather. He loved all things Elvis, relaxing on the beach, talking car dealerships, spending time with friends and the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and University of New Hampshire hockey team.
Alan is predeceased by his parents, Gustav and Loretta Jahn. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Stasz) Jahn; and his daughter, Kimberly Verley and Phil Kalabkas of Derry, N.H.; his son, Jeffrey Jahn and his wife, Erin Moore, of Webster, N.H.; brother, Peter and wife, Louise Jahn, of Townsend, Mass.; sister Sue and husband, Jim Kemp, of Townsend, Mass.; and his sister, Cynthia Jahn of Cambridge, Mass. He also leaves behind his three beautiful grandchildren, Naomi Verley, Cameron Moore Jahn and Riley Moore Jahn and his five nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., Manchester, N.H., with a service to follow in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. For the safety of the family and those in attendance, you are respectfully requested to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Alan. He was courageous in his battle of Lewy body dementia.
