BELMONT-Alan Lines, 79, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.



Al was born on April 26, 1940, the son of John and Iris (Austin) Lines in Lynn, Massachusetts. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1958 and earned an Associate Degree in Building Construction from NHTI in 1960. He enlisted in the New Hampshire Army National Guard in 1962 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1993.







Al was a dedicated worker for all of his life. He was a self-employed building contractor and, for many years, the Building Trades instructor at the Huot Technical Center in Laconia. Later, he worked full time for the New Hampshire Army National Guard, and upon retirement, he and his son combined their efforts to establish John & Al Lines Custom Builders, working together in the Lakes Region for many years.



After full retirement, Al and Colleen (Murphy) Lines, his wife of 27 years, were grateful to be able to travel with their fifth-wheel, enjoying 12 winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, at the La Hacienda RV Resort, where they made many new and treasured friends.



Al is survived by his wife, Colleen, of Belmont; three children, Jeffrey Lines and John Lines, both of Meredith, and Jennifer (Lines) Beetle of Laconia, and her husband, Allan; three brothers, Glen Lines of Gilmanton, Gary Lines and his wife, Betty, and Paul Lines, and his wife, Cathy, all of Gilmanton Iron Works; and the mother of his children, Christine Robie of Gilmanton Iron Works; four grandchildren, Gregory, Abigail, Dylan and Alyson Lines; two step-grandchildren, Nicole and Kyle Beetle; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother and father, Al was predeceased by his aunts and uncle, his sister-in-law Nancy Lines, his nephew Shaun Lines and his Basset Hound, Sydney.



As no services can be planned at this time, due to the current pandemic, the family asks that you consider playing a game of catch in honor of Al-if not today, perhaps another day. He always loved playing, coaching and watching baseball (even if the Red Sox were losing).







Private burial will be held at a later date in the South Road Cemetery, Belmont.



For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations may be made in Al's memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.



Wilkinson-Beane Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

