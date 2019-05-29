Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Locke Orde Jr.. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLIS - Alan Locke Orde Jr., 87, of Hollis, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Born March 7, 1932, in Nashua, he was the son of the late Alan Locke and Beryl (Reed) Orde Sr.



Alan was the husband of Nancy (Shattuck) Orde of Nashua, whom he married on June 27, 1987, in Wilton.



He was a graduate of Hollis Brookline High School and the University of New Hampshire.



Alan was the longtime owner of Orde's Farm and Feed Store in Hollis before becoming a part-time owner of Hollis Transportation.



He enjoyed hunting, dancing, gardening, birdwatching, and camping during his free time. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Ft. Myers, Fla.



Besides his loving wife of almost 32 years, family members include a daughter, Deborah Marchant and her husband Rick; two sons, Douglas Orde and significant other Sharon Lachapelle, and David Orde and significant other Kristen Bennett; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Orde and her husband Ben; five grandsons, Andrew Orde, PJ Lavoie, Jacob Lavoie, Chance Lavoie and Cole Lavoie; a sister, Mary Ellen McKee; stepchildren, Tammy and Lionel Lavoie Jr., Sam Homoleski, and Kim Homoleski and her significant other Korey Snow.



He was predeceased by his brother, David Orde.



SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Saturday, June 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 6 p.m., immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be in East Cemetery, Hollis, at a later date at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Attn: Multiple Myeloma, Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01701.



An online guestbook is available at



