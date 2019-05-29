Alan Locke Orde Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH
03064-2238
(603)-883-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
1 Lock Street
Nashua, NH 03064-2238
View Map
Obituary
HOLLIS - Alan Locke Orde Jr., 87, of Hollis, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Born March 7, 1932, in Nashua, he was the son of the late Alan Locke and Beryl (Reed) Orde Sr.

Alan was the husband of Nancy (Shattuck) Orde of Nashua, whom he married on June 27, 1987, in Wilton.

He was a graduate of Hollis Brookline High School and the University of New Hampshire.

Alan was the longtime owner of Orde's Farm and Feed Store in Hollis before becoming a part-time owner of Hollis Transportation.

He enjoyed hunting, dancing, gardening, birdwatching, and camping during his free time. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Ft. Myers, Fla.

Besides his loving wife of almost 32 years, family members include a daughter, Deborah Marchant and her husband Rick; two sons, Douglas Orde and significant other Sharon Lachapelle, and David Orde and significant other Kristen Bennett; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Orde and her husband Ben; five grandsons, Andrew Orde, PJ Lavoie, Jacob Lavoie, Chance Lavoie and Cole Lavoie; a sister, Mary Ellen McKee; stepchildren, Tammy and Lionel Lavoie Jr., Sam Homoleski, and Kim Homoleski and her significant other Korey Snow.

He was predeceased by his brother, David Orde.

.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Saturday, June 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua. A celebration of life will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 6 p.m., immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be in East Cemetery, Hollis, at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Attn: Multiple Myeloma, Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St., Framingham, Mass. 01701.

An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Union Leader on May 29, 2019
