Alan Twofoot, 51, died on May 12, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center from complications of Covid-19.
Alan was born in West Stewartstown, NH on March 31, 1969. He spent his childhood growing up in North Stratford, NH where he graduated from Stratford Public School. He was a 28-year veteran of the United States Army where he served on active duty for 11 years as a military police officer and 17 years as full time member of two New Hampshire Army National Guard field artillery units where he earned his proudest military accomplishment, The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. He served one tour in Iraq in 2004 for which he earned a Bronze Star, and another tour in the UAE in 2015 before he retired in 2016.
Alan was many things to many people: Husband, father, Grumpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, brother-in-arms, mentor, confidant, and leader. But above all things, he was a soldier. He had an intense passion for serving and taking care of his soldiers. Mission First, Family Always. We can proudly say that Alan left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Alan will forever be loved by those he left behind. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Tiffany; his children: Kirsten Hodgdon (Max) of Lancaster, NH, Evan McMillan (Erika Morris) of Ontario, Canada, and Harley Twofoot of Merrimack, NH; his beautiful granddaughters, Kayleigh Sue Hodgdon and Gracen Anne Hodgdon; his mother, Mary Twofoot of Claremont, NH; his sisters: Lynn Martino (John) of Claremont, NH and Tonya Pond of Barre, VT; parent in-laws, Joyce and Rick Borthwick of Ontario, Canada; brother in-law Jason Borthwick (Patti) of Ontario, Canada; his nieces and nephews: Zachary, Johnny, Erik, Haylee and Jaymes; and his two faithful canines, Kali and Zeus. He was predeceased by his father, Dolan Twofoot.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Alan's West Point MP and NHNG families for their love and support.
For the safety of all who wish to attend, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.