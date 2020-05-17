Tiffany and Harley we are so sorry for your loss. We wish there was something that we could do. We wish there was something that we could say that would take the pain away, but we know that that there will always be a special space in your heart where he will live forever. We are always here for you, just ask if you need anything. Thank you Alan for always being the perfect neighbor. You were always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. Every time we talked with you we could just see that you were so proud of your family and your service to the nation that you loved. You will be missed very much.

Loyd (Burt) & Kim White

Neighbor