Alan Michael Twofoot
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Twofoot, 51, died on May 12, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center from complications of Covid-19.

Alan was born in West Stewartstown, NH on March 31, 1969. He spent his childhood growing up in North Stratford, NH where he graduated from Stratford Public School. He was a 28-year veteran of the United States Army where he served on active duty for 11 years as a military police officer and 17 years as full time member of two New Hampshire Army National Guard field artillery units where he earned his proudest military accomplishment, The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara. He served one tour in Iraq in 2004 for which he earned a Bronze Star, and another tour in the UAE in 2015 before he retired in 2016.

Alan was many things to many people: Husband, father, Grumpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, brother-in-arms, mentor, confidant, and leader. But above all things, he was a soldier. He had an intense passion for serving and taking care of his soldiers. Mission First, Family Always. We can proudly say that Alan left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Alan will forever be loved by those he left behind. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Tiffany; his children: Kirsten Hodgdon (Max) of Lancaster, NH, Evan McMillan (Erika Morris) of Ontario, Canada, and Harley Twofoot of Merrimack, NH; his beautiful granddaughters, Kayleigh Sue Hodgdon and Gracen Anne Hodgdon; his mother, Mary Twofoot of Claremont, NH; his sisters: Lynn Martino (John) of Claremont, NH and Tonya Pond of Barre, VT; parent in-laws, Joyce and Rick Borthwick of Ontario, Canada; brother in-law Jason Borthwick (Patti) of Ontario, Canada; his nieces and nephews: Zachary, Johnny, Erik, Haylee and Jaymes; and his two faithful canines, Kali and Zeus. He was predeceased by his father, Dolan Twofoot.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Alan's West Point MP and NHNG families for their love and support.

For the safety of all who wish to attend, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
50 entries
May 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of this loss. Alan was a great friend to my family while we were stationed together in Germany. God speed to Alan and God bless the family he has left behind. Thoughts and prayers for all of you.
Rhonda Brogan
Friend
May 16, 2020
I had the distinct pleasure of serving with Twofoot at Fort Greeley Alaska and then again at West Point! He was an amazing guy and very funny! We had that New England connection, I'm from Mass. Great dude! Way too soon for him to leave us! Lots of great memories.
Joseph Gaucher
Friend
May 16, 2020
So sorry he was so young and just a delight
Dube
May 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jim & Jackie Ceurvels
Military
May 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your loss. We (Royce, Misty, & I) were moved by the posts on Facebook. Beautiful memories. Stay Strong & Healthy.

Donna Hiebert
Friend
May 16, 2020
I had the pleasure to meet and work with Alan when he joined TSA. I also was his training officer and he was such a joy to work with and a great guy all around. I remember he and I sharing stories about our past and family lifestyles. Two of the biggest things that I remember most about Alan was his upbeat attitude, smile and his love for his family. He always expressed how blessed he was with a wonderful wife and kids. Alan you will always be remembered Rest In Peace my friend. May God Bless your family and friends and offer comfort in this hard time.
Lance Parkas
Coworker
May 16, 2020
So many wonderful memories... May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kate Arnault
May 16, 2020
Lynn and family,
Im very sorry for the loss of your brother. My thoughts are with you and family in this very difficult time.
Karens Baker
Friend
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christine Whiting
May 15, 2020
To a good friends and a great leader you will be missed by all . you had a great passion for mission and family you and I had a good working relationship in and out of the military .i love you brother but always remember old soldiers never die they just fade away. Rip until we meet again with a cold beer on the other sid
You will always be a wounderful memory in my 21 year career SFC. LEiGH

Scott Leigh
Military
May 15, 2020
He was a nice man, always considerate and caring. He always took good care of Gargi whenever she went over. Deepest condolences from the Menon family.
Vidhu Menon
Friend
May 15, 2020
Tiffany and family,

Please accept our deepest condolences. Andy worked with Alan in Nashua for several years and I knew him as well when I worked full time for NH ARNG. We remember him fondly and are so sorry for your loss.

Sincerely,
Andy Blums and Chrystine Collins-Blums
Chrystine Collins-Blums
Military
May 15, 2020
A true soldier and family man. Proud to have served with the finest there is. BTRY A 197th FA Forever!
John Armstrong
Military
May 15, 2020
It was an honor to know and serve with Alan.
Joe & Dyanna Tropea
Military
May 15, 2020
Our hearts go out to all the family. Such a tragedy!
Paul and Kathy Roth
Teacher
May 15, 2020
Had the privilege of working with Alan in the Bedford VA Payroll office, he was a good friend and fellow U.S. Army Veteran, we will miss him terribly.
Thoughts and prayers go out to all of his close family and relatives.
Rest In Peace Brother.
Stephen La Ragione
Coworker
May 15, 2020
I am a Home Based Primary Care Dietitian for the Bedford VA Medical Center.

While I did not know Alan personally, because this horrible virus connects us all in one way or another, I feel like we all knew Alan.

My heart breaks for each family member, friend and coworker affected by his loss.

Thank you Alan, for your 28 years of service to our country. Thank you for your service to the Bedford VA Medical Center.

#ServingThoseWhoHaveServed
#BeProudBeBedford
Julie Seed
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Tiffany and family, I am so sorry about Alans passing. I think of you often, sending love and prayers.
Lorraine Harding
Friend
May 15, 2020
Kent Johnson
Military
May 15, 2020
I knew Alan as a student when I was his principal in North Stratford. he was a quiet, respectful young man. My condolemces to his family and friends.
Roger Boyington
Friend
May 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Alan's family, friends and fellow soldiers. Alan will be solely missed by all who had the opportunity of meeting him. Alan was one of those special people that had that Knack, that he could fix your problem and make you laugh at the same time. Alan rest in peace my friend the VA will not be the same without you, you left a huge hole in our hearts.
Samantha Grant
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sending huge hugs, prayers, and fond memories to Alan's family and his soldiers. He was a very special man who will be missed by so many. There are no words that will make the pain go away, but I hope knowing that he touched so many lives and will be fondly remembered can bring you some comfort. I am so sorry for your loss, RIP Sir we will take the watch now.
Laurie Bernier
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Tiffany and Harley we are so sorry for your loss. We wish there was something that we could do. We wish there was something that we could say that would take the pain away, but we know that that there will always be a special space in your heart where he will live forever. We are always here for you, just ask if you need anything. Thank you Alan for always being the perfect neighbor. You were always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. Every time we talked with you we could just see that you were so proud of your family and your service to the nation that you loved. You will be missed very much.
Loyd (Burt) & Kim White
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
My blessings go out to u and the family, Alan is going to be missed very much soI'm going to miss my friend and great cousin as well my heart and mind is with you and Alan and the kids and Kerstin❤Love you all❤
Michelle Smith
Family
May 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with Alan at the Bedford, MA VA Medical Center, he was a great guy who was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Alan.
Peg Nordby
Coworker
May 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mae Lambert
May 15, 2020
Gregory Marchand
Military
May 14, 2020
Cant thank him enough for his mentorship. An amazing human being.
James Miller
Military
May 14, 2020
Sorry 4 your loss.
Leah Curless
Friend
May 14, 2020
I knew Al while working in Heidelberg, GE. Though it's been over 25 years I remember him well and will miss him.
Many blessings to the family of a fine Soldier.
Keith Jay
Military
May 14, 2020
Great guy... see you on the other side my friend..
Beau Caron
Classmate
May 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man. Sending big hugs to the Twofoot family.
Joshua Gaudette
May 14, 2020
I can't beleive you gone you are so young. I'm so sorry for your lost Tiffany and family.
Bonnie Little
Family
May 14, 2020
To a great cousin that will dearly be missed and taken home way to young. We love you and now you can look over all of us.
Dennis and Darryl Gaudette/Smith
Family
May 14, 2020
So sry for ur loss. My father was in the Army National Guards. He passed in 2016. Thoughts and wishes to ur family
Ashley Verge
May 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss Mary and family. Thinking of you all at this time
Sherri Moore
May 14, 2020
Loved him called him the Gental Giant
Michael Weldon
Friend
May 14, 2020
Mary and family, so sorry to hear about Alan. Thoughts and prayers are with you.And hugs to all. Love Anne.
anne rondeau
Family
May 14, 2020
I have the honor of serving with him in Germany, but most of all calling him a friend. Rest easy brother.
Frankie
Friend
May 14, 2020
Alan was a larger than life friend and leader. As I look back at our time stationed together at West Point i can't help but smile. He just had this way about him. I would always look forward to seeing him and Tiffany at our reunions in New York and I'm deeply saddened that I missed the last one. "When someone you love becomes a memory the memory becomes a treasure" (unknown), Alan you left us with enough treasures to fill fort Knox.
Scott & Amy Breuker
Military
May 14, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss Tiffany and family. I served in the Guard and worked full time like SFC Twofoot. He was an exceptional soldier and man. May you hold your happy memories close to your heart and may they bring you peace. RIP brother
Joanne Desruisseaux
Military
May 14, 2020
Semper Fi brother!
Jason and Lisa Blay
Military
May 14, 2020
May you rest easy my friend. You were one of the best and made a lasting impression on many people you encountered. We will miss you deeply. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers. Love you brother
Rob & Trina Porter
Military
May 14, 2020
The last to judge..the first to offer support. 2004 2005 was a little more tolerable ecause you were there. Until we meet again. Truly all my love and support to Tiffany and the family.
Robert Hoffman
Military
May 14, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Allan.
He will be truly missed and I will include him in my daily prayers.
Please accept our condolences.
Deanna Marier-Gaither
Classmate
May 14, 2020
Alan was a great man and soldier. I am honored to have served with him in the Berlin and Lancaster units. He was an impeccable NCO that always put his soldiers needs before his own. Deepest sympathies to the family.
Steven Harvey
Military
May 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers and condolences to the family. Alan was a good man and a great NCO. Of the troops and for the troops.
Jamie Berry
Military
May 14, 2020
Hugs and love to Alan's family and friends
Tammy Fortin
Friend
May 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to Alans family, friends, and fellow soldiers. Alans sense of humor was refreshing. Rest In Peace Alan you will be missed.
Wendy Covill
Friend
May 14, 2020
Alan lived with an authenticity that we all should aspire to. He was an incredible leader because he was also an incredible friend, but above all he set the bar of what a husband and father should be. My deepest condolences to Tiffany and your children. May the love we all had for Alan wrap you and keep you.
Claire Walker
Military
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved