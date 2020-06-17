Alan Tunberg died peacefully at his home on May 24th, 2020. He was 79 years old. Alan was married to his cherished wife Lynda for 57 years. He is survived by his 2 children, Derek Tunberg and his girlfriend Amy Beaulieu of Derry, NH and Dina Collier and her husband Scott of Methuen, MA, sisters Donna Arnold, Marilyn Eliot, Diane Trow, brother Stephen Tunberg, grandchildren Ana, Tori, Raynna, and step grandson Brandon. He grew up in Somerville and Stoneham, MA, graduating from Stoneham High School in 1958, before enlisting in the armed forces. Alan was a proud Navy Veteran, serving his country from 1958 to 1964, aboard the USS Jonas Ingram as Petty Officer, 2nd Class, Sonar Specialist. He was a painter, model builder, avid reader, and delighted in experimenting with different kinds of recipes to expand his culinary repertoire. Alan was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He was a genuine honest man fiercely committed to his family. His presence will be missed, but never will he be forgotten. Private family services will be held at a later date.