Alan Stewart (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH
03867
(603)-332-0230
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Obituary
Rochester, NH- Alan Stewart, 74, of Rochester passed away at

Wentworth Douglass Hospital on June 28, 2019.

Alan was born September 21, 1944, in Philadelphia,

Pennsylvania. The son of the late Wilfred and Lillian (Hartley)

Alan resided in Rochester since 1984. Alan loved to work,

having two jobs at many times. Al's long public-service career

included experience as Justice of the peace, a lieutenant in the

Alton Police Department, Years providing Security services at

Seabrook Station, The Hampton tolls for 25 years, and 32 years

of Judicial Branch service, 30 of which were as a court security

supervisor for the State of New Hampshire. He had a reputation

for patience and professionalism, and he was repeatedly credited

for his exceptional service to the court system, to the employees

and judges, and to the public. He was looking forward to a well-deserved retirement in August. Alan had an adventurous soul,

enjoying waterparks, thrill rides and target shooting. He loved

his family Very much.

He is the widower of Dorothy (Coulter) Stewart. Pre deceased by his sister Faith Balmer (Fay).

Alan is survived by his sons Scott Stewart and wife Bekki of Ohio, Robert O'Brien of Laconia, NH, Steven O'Brien of Manchester; daughters Gail Moulton and husband Mark of Concord, Michelle O'Brien of Laconia; sister Diane Micili of Ohio, 9grand-children, and 11 great-grandchildren. A man as devoted, humble and loving as Alan will always be remembered by those of us who knew him.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from
Published in Union Leader on July 6, 2019
