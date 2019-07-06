Rochester, NH- Alan Stewart, 74, of Rochester passed away at
Wentworth Douglass Hospital on June 28, 2019.
Alan was born September 21, 1944, in Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania. The son of the late Wilfred and Lillian (Hartley)
Alan resided in Rochester since 1984. Alan loved to work,
having two jobs at many times. Al's long public-service career
included experience as Justice of the peace, a lieutenant in the
Alton Police Department, Years providing Security services at
Seabrook Station, The Hampton tolls for 25 years, and 32 years
of Judicial Branch service, 30 of which were as a court security
supervisor for the State of New Hampshire. He had a reputation
for patience and professionalism, and he was repeatedly credited
for his exceptional service to the court system, to the employees
and judges, and to the public. He was looking forward to a well-deserved retirement in August. Alan had an adventurous soul,
enjoying waterparks, thrill rides and target shooting. He loved
his family Very much.
He is the widower of Dorothy (Coulter) Stewart. Pre deceased by his sister Faith Balmer (Fay).
Alan is survived by his sons Scott Stewart and wife Bekki of Ohio, Robert O'Brien of Laconia, NH, Steven O'Brien of Manchester; daughters Gail Moulton and husband Mark of Concord, Michelle O'Brien of Laconia; sister Diane Micili of Ohio, 9grand-children, and 11 great-grandchildren. A man as devoted, humble and loving as Alan will always be remembered by those of us who knew him.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from
Published in Union Leader on July 6, 2019