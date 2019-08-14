Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Alan "Alkiviades" Voulgaris, 85, of Nashua, passed away Aug. 3, 2019.



Born on June 11, 1934, in Manchester, he was the son of Vaios and Despina (Pistolas) Voulgaris.



In 1952, he graduated from Manchester High School Central. Alan continued his education at Dartmouth College where he graduated with a B.A. in history in 1956 and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business in 1957.



Alan served as an officer in the



Alan enjoyed a lengthy and successful career in banking in Boston and New Hampshire. For many years, he served as senior vice president of commercial lending at Indian Head Bank. In 1986, Alan left banking and founded the venture capital fund, Kearsarge Ventures, where he was the managing partner. Alan took great pride in the fund's mission of supporting New Hampshire-based start-up businesses.



Alan was well known for his engaging conversation, positive demeanor and generosity. He was an avid gardener, happily spending many hours in his yard designing and cultivating an English garden that dazzled in all seasons. Alan enjoyed the Boston Symphony, the Boston Red Sox and trips to the New Hampshire seacoast. He was deeply knowledgeable of the craft and art of oriental rugs, which he loved. He was also a voracious reader of mysteries, history and poetry, often reciting lines from one of his favorite poets, C.P. Cavafy, in Greek.



Alan's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.



Family members include his beloved wife of 54 years, Rita (Damadian) Voulgaris; his two children, daughter Alexis Voulgaris and her husband Emmin Shung, and son William Voulgaris and his wife Emily Aiken; three grandchildren, Ajax Shung, Artemis Shung, and Elena Voulgaris; his sister, Electra Joaquin; his brother, Theodore Voulgaris; his nieces, Nancy Newpher and Barbara Voulgaris; and his nephew, Mark Voulgaris.



He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Alexandra Nartig Voulgaris.



.



SERVICES: A private funeral service took place on Aug. 8.



Memorial donations may be made to a .



For more information, visit



