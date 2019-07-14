Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alana Marie Furlong. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Alana Marie Furlong, 21, formerly of Derry, NH died unexpectedly Thursday June 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz.



Alana was born in Middletown, Conn., on September 2, 1997, the daughter of Sheri-Lynn E. (Saban) and Duane J. Furlong Jr. Alana moved to Derry in 2002 where she graduated from South Range School in 2008 and Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in 2011. She attended Pinkerton Academy as a freshman and was a member of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry for 9 years. In her youth she played travel soccer with the Derry Eagles Soccer Club.



In 2012, she moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., and graduated from Primavera Online High School Class of 2015. She worked as a customer service representative and was pursuing a college degree part-time. Alana loved spending her free time vacationing, watching professional sporting events/concerts and spending time with her family and friends.



Alana is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sheri-Lynn and Kevin R. Sullivan and half-brother Ryan M. Sullivan of Derry, N.H.; her stepmother and father, Heather (Goodwin) and Duane J. Furlong Jr. and half-sister Lorelei Furlong of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandparents, Linda and Dennis M. Sullivan of Bellingham, Mass., Cressy Goodwin of Tolland, Conn., and Susan and Duane J. Furlong Sr. of West Gardiner, Maine; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by grandparents Anne and Fredrick L. Saban and Jeanne Goodwin.



SERVICES: Following cremation, calling hours will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Alana's memory may be made to: Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry at 40 East Derry Road, Derry, NH 03038.



