Alba Valera (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alba Valera.
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alba Varela, 99, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ridgewood Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.

Born in Spain, on May 21, 1920, she was the daughter of Jesus and Neives (Fernandez) Rodrigues.

During her life she loved spending time at the beach with her family, and traveling to Spain and Uruguay.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Vazquez and husband Manual of Manchester; her son Jose Luis Varela and wife Christmas of Uruguay; her grandchildren, Raul Vazquez of Manchester, Alejandro Vasquez and wife Mary Ann of Hooksett, Alvaro Vasquez and wife Adriana of Manchester; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jose Varela in 1998.

A calling hour will take place on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Burial take place at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of condolence of please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon