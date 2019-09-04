Alba Varela, 99, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ridgewood Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.
Born in Spain, on May 21, 1920, she was the daughter of Jesus and Neives (Fernandez) Rodrigues.
During her life she loved spending time at the beach with her family, and traveling to Spain and Uruguay.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria Vazquez and husband Manual of Manchester; her son Jose Luis Varela and wife Christmas of Uruguay; her grandchildren, Raul Vazquez of Manchester, Alejandro Vasquez and wife Mary Ann of Hooksett, Alvaro Vasquez and wife Adriana of Manchester; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jose Varela in 1998.
A calling hour will take place on Thursday from 6 to 7 pm, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Burial take place at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of condolence of please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 4, 2019