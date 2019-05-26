Albert A. Carpentier, 71, of Londonderry, N.H., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass.
He was born in Brockton, Mass. on December 24, 1947, a son of the late Roland and Dorothy (Epsey) Carpentier. Albert was a graduate of Lowell High School, Lowell, Mass., Class of 1966.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Catherine R. (Shaw) Carpentier, his son, Al Carpentier, and daughter, Michelle Carpentier, all of Londonderry, his grandson, Dillon Carpentier, one sister, Mary Carpentier of Casa Grande, Ariz., and two nephews, Gregory and Geoffrey Gagnon. He was predeceased by one sister, Margaret Gagnon.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry.
For more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019