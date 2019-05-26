Albert A. Carpentier

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to your family, May you keep in mind..."
    - Becky
Service Information
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH
03053
(603)-432-2801
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
435 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, MA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert A. Carpentier, 71, of Londonderry, N.H., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, Mass.

He was born in Brockton, Mass. on December 24, 1947, a son of the late Roland and Dorothy (Epsey) Carpentier. Albert was a graduate of Lowell High School, Lowell, Mass., Class of 1966.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Catherine R. (Shaw) Carpentier, his son, Al Carpentier, and daughter, Michelle Carpentier, all of Londonderry, his grandson, Dillon Carpentier, one sister, Mary Carpentier of Casa Grande, Ariz., and two nephews, Gregory and Geoffrey Gagnon. He was predeceased by one sister, Margaret Gagnon.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry.

For more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.