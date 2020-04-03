Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Abe Penchansky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert A. Penchansky passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family on March 31 at the age of 104 2/3.He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 11, 1915, to Rebecca and Israel Penchansky and raised in Bayonne, N.J., where he met his wife, Jean Rosenblatt and raised his three children. He attended Bayonne High School and earned an Accounting degree from New York University In 1941 he entered the US Army and completed basic training and weapons training at Camp Cross South Carolina. After weapons training, he boarded the ship The Argentina bound for England and then on to France where he served in Patton's Army in the finance department till the end of the war. It was there that he met his lifelong friend Al Page who predeceased him at the age of 103. He went across on July 1, 1942 and served 3-1/2 years in the European Theater, including England, Germany and France and participated in three campaigns in Europe.After the war he started a Certified Public Accounting firm in Jersey City, N.J., called Guertin & Penchansky and eventually became Penchansky & Levine. He was very active with the certified public accountants and was a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the NJ Society of CPAs including serving as past president of the Hudson County Chapter. He also was a professor of accounting at Jersey City State College and St. Peter Preparatory School. Al was also very active in many community organizations including the Masons, serving as co-president of the men's club at Temple Emanuel in Bayonne, N.J., and Commander of Jewish War Vets Post 18.As Al would say, his age was only a number and it never stopped him from doing anything. While he hadn't actively used it, He had a driver's license good till 2024. In Independent Living where he lived most recently, he was very involved in many activities, He loved to help other residents, he loved being President of the Jewish Club and he was a regular participant in Minyans. Prior to that, he enjoyed living between Pembroke Pines and Fort Lee, N.J., where he insisted on taking the stairs to his third-floor apartment, went to the gym regularly, loved to dance and see shows, and learn new things every single day... at the Computer Club - one of his favorites. He was a voracious reader and consumer of financial newspapers, magazines . He loved sports, became a Miami Heat fan and attended a number of games with his son even in his 90s.Since his 100 birthday he received many accolades from various organizations and dignitaries recognizing his community involvement and charitable work. He was chosen to go on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight Mission #10 and was the oldest vet on that mission. Seventy-two years after he left the armed service he received his good conduct medal. He was issued a special proclamation recently from the state Senate in N.Y. recognizing his military service during the Second World War by StateSen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown.Al adored spending time with his family and still traveled to New England on a regular basis to spend time with his family and will be remembered by all he knew as a loving husband, father and grandfather.He is predeceased by his late wife Jean (Rosenblatt) Penchansky and his partner of 22 years, Mildred Hoffman. He is survived by his three children - Karen and her husband Mitchell Schulman of Airmont, N.Y., Sandy and his wife Sue Penchansky of Holliston, Mass., and David and his wife Elaine Penchansky of Manchester, N.H. He has six grandchildren, Nicole Penchansky, Eric Penchansky, Jason Schulman, Brad Schulman, Sophia Penchansky and Sara Penchansky; great-granddaughter Ella Schulman; his 101-year-old sister, Edith Rothbart, the late Blanche Klepper; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.SVC Due to current pandemic, a private virtual graveside funeral service is planned in NY.Donations in Albert's memory may be made to Hudson Valley Honor FlightP.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 [email protected] /SVC Published in Union Leader on Apr. 3, 2020

