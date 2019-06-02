Al, or Dad or Gramps as he was called was very active in the Hillsboro UMC and Post 59 of the American Legion also in Hillsboro. He was proud of his service which spanned Korea to Vietnam where he was awarded the bronze star. He was always quick to lend a hand to those in need and enjoyed the mission trips to down east Maine. Dad sponsored 4 kids internationally and kept in touch with them when they aged out of the programs. Al was born in Ellsworth Maine in 1933 to Sherley and Ruth Young. He was one of 6 children. Al was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Lawrence, James and Harold as well as his sister Jackie and his beloved wife of 54 years Marie. He is survived by his sister Shirley Craig, son, Albert Jr. AKA Rusty and his wife Sue Jones and Al's daughter Kathleen Staudt, her wife Melissa Bronsveld and their children Lauren Staudt; Richard IV and Zack Bronsveld.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11am at Hillsboro UMC, 16 Henniker St, Hillsboro, NH. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either Hillsboro UMC or your local church, a local veterans or service organization or your police or fire department, all of which he did. God Bless you all.
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019