Albert E. Gordon, 75, of Manchester, NH, died April 28, 2020.
Born in Berlin, NH, on June 23, 1944, he was the son of Elliot and Rose (Michaud) Gordon.
Albert attended Manchester Memorial High School.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Navy.
He was a self-employed autobody mechanic for many years.
Albert was a motorcycle enthusiast. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Albert will be deeply missed, and his memory held dear by his family.
Family members include his beloved wife of forty-one years, Genevieve (Thibeault) Gordon; two daughters, Tina Gallagher and Penny DeMilles; two sons, Albert Gordon and Scott Gordon; two step-sons, Brian Dube and Michael Dube; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Louis and Robert Gordon; as well as two sisters, Kathy Long and Jeannie Florence.
Services: A graveside service with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2020.