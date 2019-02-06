Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Al and his wife Dorothy, who survives him, moved to East Brunswick, NJ in 1966 where they raised five children. Nature offered respite to Al, and he lovingly cultivated a variety of flowers, bushes, shrubs and trees - planting them in every available patch of soil in his garden. Only his passing could separate him from the yard he enjoyed so much.



Born to Sam and Lena Fisher in Boston in 1921, Al was raised on Harvard Street in Saugus, MA. The Great Depression taught him the value of a dollar and the importance of thrift, lessons he passed along to his children. After graduating from Saugus High School, Class of 1938, jobs were scarce so he enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and worked for two years in the forests around Bartlett, NH. During that time, he advanced his position and was able to afford a room with meals at Mrs. Monahan's home on Bear Notch Road for $5 a week. His salary of almost $100 a month allowed him to send his parents money to help in the care of his six siblings. He is survived by his brother Robert of Woodbury, NJ and sister Ann of Providence, RI.



The start of World War II found him in an office in Baltimore, Maryland, courtesy of a good reference he received for commendable work in the CCC. He and two friends immediately drove back to Boston in the rumble seat (in the winter!) of an old Ford, to enlist in the Navy. Following training as a Mineman, he was assigned to a Minesweeper anchored off Plymouth, England prior to D-Day. While in Plymouth, Al had shore leave and as luck would have it, he was invited to a birthday party where he met a lovely young British woman, Dorothy Wiltshire. Shortly thereafter, Al departed but the new friends corresponded faithfully.



After sweeping mines from beaches during the D-Day invasion, Al was transferred to Brooklyn. He was reassigned to DM-29, the Henry A. Wiley, a destroyer minesweeper that soon left for the Pacific Ocean and the duration of the war. "Hammering Hank" was the name the Wiley quickly earned for the determination and grit with which it entered every conflict. When battle stations were called, Al became a gunner's mate on twin .50 caliber machine guns welded to the forward deck just below the 5-inch guns. Despite the noise generated by the pounding guns, Al had exceptionally good hearing until late in life. For exemplary performance of their duty, the Wiley's crew would receive the Presidential Unit Citation, an honor bestowed upon few ships in the War.



Shortly after V-J Day, Al returned to Boston where he was discharged from the Navy as Mineman First Class. He began his postwar career working for several companies. The correspondence with Dorothy continued and their relationship blossomed. Eventually he invited her to the U.S. and soon thereafter they were married in Lynn, MA - their dear lifelong friends, Joe and Edie Williams, acting as witnesses.



Al treated everyone with respect, and in turn was respected by people in all walks of life including his colleagues at Culbro Corporation (where he quickly advanced from office manager to Executive Vice President), union leaders, neighborhood friends, the postman, his favorite checkout clerk at Acme, and the trash pickup crew. He took an interest in helping people wherever he could, and is responsible for greatly improving the lives of many people who would otherwise not have received - as he put it - a "fair shake in life." Al was a charitable person and could never resist an appeal for contributions. Organizations assisting children, animals in need, and relief agencies including the Red Cross all received his unwavering support.



Al is sadly missed by his wife Dorothy, his son Mark of Edison, NJ, son Roland and his wife Marie of Nashua, NH, daughter Nancy of Matawan, NJ, daughter Susan of Lebanon, NJ, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



His family will forever remember his strength of character, love of nature, and charitable heart.



A remembrance service will be held at the Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 9, at 10 a.m.





