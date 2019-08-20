Albert "Al" Francis Lutkevich, 75, of Goffstown, New Hampshire died peacefully on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 6, 1943 in Malden, MA to Francis Lutkevich and Rita (Long) Lutkevich. He attended Malden Catholic High and graduated from Malden High School in 1960. He moved to Bedford, NH in 1975 and settled in Goffstown, NH in 1985. He married the love of his life Jacqueline (Boucher) Lutkevich on April 12, 1985.
Al graduated from Lowell Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He was an Electrical Engineer with New England Telephone and Verizon for 35 years.
Al was an active member in several clubs including Telephone Pioneers of America, Bedford Men's Club, Goffstown Baseball, Cub Scouts, Southern NH Skating Club and Odyssey of the Mind. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking, skiing, gardening, bird-watching and going to the beach. He loved to travel especially overseas. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
Al is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Boucher) Lutkevich; his two daughters, Jennifer Lutkevich and daughter Sarah (Lutkevich) Bujold and husband Thomas Bujold; his two step-children Kim (Archambault) Heroux and husband Steve Heroux and Brad Archambault and wife Anne (Markwith) Archambault; his grandchildren Cameron Heroux, Kevin Heroux, Morgan Frey, Megan Frey, Matthew Frey, Logan Archambault, Henry Archambault, and Genevieve Bujold; siblings Robert Lutkevich, Richard Lutkevich, Russell Lutkevich, Edward Lutkevich and Rita (Lutkevich) Testa.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 250 Coolidge Ave. in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the Parish of the Transfiguration, located at 107 Alsace St. in Manchester. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
To view Al's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2019