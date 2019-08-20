Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Francis "Al" Lutkevich. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 250 Coolidge Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of the Transfiguration 107 Alsace St. Manchester , NH View Map Burial Following Services St. Joseph Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Al" Francis Lutkevich, 75, of Goffstown, New Hampshire died peacefully on August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on October 6, 1943 in Malden, MA to Francis Lutkevich and Rita (Long) Lutkevich. He attended Malden Catholic High and graduated from Malden High School in 1960. He moved to Bedford, NH in 1975 and settled in Goffstown, NH in 1985. He married the love of his life Jacqueline (Boucher) Lutkevich on April 12, 1985.



Al graduated from Lowell Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He was an Electrical Engineer with New England Telephone and Verizon for 35 years.



Al was an active member in several clubs including Telephone Pioneers of America, Bedford Men's Club, Goffstown Baseball, Cub Scouts, Southern NH Skating Club and Odyssey of the Mind. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking, skiing, gardening, bird-watching and going to the beach. He loved to travel especially overseas. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.



Al is survived by his wife Jacqueline (Boucher) Lutkevich; his two daughters, Jennifer Lutkevich and daughter Sarah (Lutkevich) Bujold and husband Thomas Bujold; his two step-children Kim (Archambault) Heroux and husband Steve Heroux and Brad Archambault and wife Anne (Markwith) Archambault; his grandchildren Cameron Heroux, Kevin Heroux, Morgan Frey, Megan Frey, Matthew Frey, Logan Archambault, Henry Archambault, and Genevieve Bujold; siblings Robert Lutkevich, Richard Lutkevich, Russell Lutkevich, Edward Lutkevich and Rita (Lutkevich) Testa.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 250 Coolidge Ave. in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the Parish of the Transfiguration, located at 107 Alsace St. in Manchester. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.



In lieu of flowers, please submit donations to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.



